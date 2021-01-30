Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4,059.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 159,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 94,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $350.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $375.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.38.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.