Pamp Network (PAMP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $36,573.00

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Pamp Network has a market cap of $2,740.90 and $36,573.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00069361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.00914362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00053105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.29 or 0.04715868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018594 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00028254 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a token. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

