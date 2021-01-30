PancakeSwap (CAKE) One Day Volume Tops $16.44 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $172.60 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00004879 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 65.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00132905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00067153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065712 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,163.19 or 0.92326465 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 164,456,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,802,735 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.