Parachute (PAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $48,463.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 589,523,931 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

