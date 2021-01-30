Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.95

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.95 and traded as high as $20.37. Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 373,503 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.95.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$178.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 1.5592147 EPS for the current year.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.