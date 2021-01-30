Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Cap Tops $10.74 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.34 or 0.00024585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $10.74 million and $3.59 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00131492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00264610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00066519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066300 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,331.26 or 0.95329314 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

