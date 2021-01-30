PARSIQ (PRQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.17 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $123.47 million and $2.17 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00090476 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012691 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,718,812 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.