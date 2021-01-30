PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $124.13 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003437 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00087897 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012714 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,718,812 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.