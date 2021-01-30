Particl Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001871 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $21,634.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Particl has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,756,116 coins and its circulating supply is 9,720,727 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars.

