Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Down 54.4% in January

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021


Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the December 31st total of 749,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

PSYTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

PSYTF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.64. 4,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

