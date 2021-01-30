Patientory Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Patientory token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $756,820.72 and $12,849.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 62.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

