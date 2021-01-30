Patientory (PTOY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,724.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $815,717.15 and $16,724.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.00918154 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00056576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.70 or 0.04482331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018977 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

