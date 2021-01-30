Patron One Day Volume Reaches $6,580.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a market capitalization of $844,349.18 and approximately $6,580.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00067813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.00894347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00051787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.60 or 0.04291896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

