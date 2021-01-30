Patron Price Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $833,460.27 and $3,328.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.88 or 0.00911599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00056589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.06 or 0.04574674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Patron Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

