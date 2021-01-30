Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 132.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 35,867 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

