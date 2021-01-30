Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Reduced by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

