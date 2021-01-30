PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Cut by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,805,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.