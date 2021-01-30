PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,989,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.31. 9,805,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.75 and its 200-day moving average is $205.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

