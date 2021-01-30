PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Boosted by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PayPal by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,023,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $473,887,000 after buying an additional 441,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $234.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

