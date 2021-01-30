PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $598.23

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $598.23 and traded as high as $639.00. PayPoint plc (PAY.L) shares last traded at $622.00, with a volume of 78,970 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAY shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £426.96 million and a PE ratio of 10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 634.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 598.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. PayPoint plc (PAY.L)’s payout ratio is 50.32%.

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) Company Profile (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

