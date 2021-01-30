PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 233.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 8,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,893 shares of company stock valued at $313,066. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

