PCHAIN (PI) Price Up 41% Over Last Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $10.22 million and $51,929.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 41% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,767,313 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

