PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.29

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $7.66. PCTEL shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 215,763 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get PCTEL alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $137.78 million, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 million. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Research analysts forecast that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in PCTEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 135,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.