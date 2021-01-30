PEAKDEFI Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $212,383.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $19.69 million and $212,383.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00068883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.91 or 0.00896070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.43 or 0.04581241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018450 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.