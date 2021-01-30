Peercoin (PPC) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and $49,762.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002365 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00050085 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,747,785 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

