Peerplays Price Reaches $0.15 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Peerplays has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a market cap of $664,343.58 and $38,519.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00130438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00066330 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00261594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00064359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035377 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.