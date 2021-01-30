Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PBA opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.