PENG Market Capitalization Tops $262,353.32 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, PENG has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PENG has a total market cap of $262,353.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.27 or 0.01248223 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007357 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001071 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,444,144,724 coins and its circulating supply is 7,810,676,362 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.