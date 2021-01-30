PENG (PENG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, PENG has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PENG has a market cap of $265,539.00 and $4.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 85.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.54 or 0.01072136 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010469 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001038 BTC.

About PENG

PENG (CRYPTO:PENG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,444,562,216 coins and its circulating supply is 7,811,093,853 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

