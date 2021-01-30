Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Position Reduced by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,425 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $103.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

