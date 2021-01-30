PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.68. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PMT stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

