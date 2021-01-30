Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 147.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

PAG opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

