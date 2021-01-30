Penta Hits One Day Volume of $689,090.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Penta has a total market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $689,090.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Penta has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.16 or 0.00912134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.02 or 0.04424035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018413 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00028113 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

