Peony One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,067.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Peony has a market cap of $44,956.72 and $3,067.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047615 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Token Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,469,182 tokens. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

