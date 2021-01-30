Peony Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Peony has a market capitalization of $44,956.72 and $3,067.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peony token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,469,182 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

