Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.82

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.82 and traded as high as $20.48. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 7,178 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $116.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,989 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

