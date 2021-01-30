Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Update

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFBX remained flat at $$13.37 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. Peoples Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $65.23 million, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

