People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Critical Contrast

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Riverview Bancorp and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 7 3 0 2.30

People’s United Financial has a consensus price target of $13.78, indicating a potential upside of 0.89%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Riverview Bancorp.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $86.76 million 1.34 $15.75 million $0.69 7.55 People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 2.51 $520.40 million $1.39 9.83

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than People’s United Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 16.54% 6.80% 0.78% People’s United Financial 21.57% 7.30% 0.92%

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Riverview Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 450 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 602 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

