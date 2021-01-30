PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $113,290.29 and approximately $30.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017455 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001299 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001828 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00022197 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,750,925 coins and its circulating supply is 41,767,359 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.