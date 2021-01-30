PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81,789.38

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 57.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $81,789.38 and $25.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017331 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001354 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00021192 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,745,563 coins and its circulating supply is 41,761,997 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

