PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.