Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,266 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $519.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

