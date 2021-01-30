Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,284 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 110.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 34.0% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.77. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

