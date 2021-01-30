Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,495 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 123.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,495 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.