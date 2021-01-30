Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 842 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,173,000 after purchasing an additional 396,845 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after purchasing an additional 278,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,935,000 after purchasing an additional 126,477 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 958,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $210.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $219.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.