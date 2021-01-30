Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,769 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $225.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.62. The firm has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,301.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,592 shares of company stock worth $18,443,888. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

