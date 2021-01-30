Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,848 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after purchasing an additional 287,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,633,000 after acquiring an additional 234,191 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,051,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,137,000.

VGSH opened at $61.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

