Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,213 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 1.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $266.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.93 and its 200 day moving average is $281.30. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

