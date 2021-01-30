Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,652 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $3,234,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $4,214,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $234.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.02. The company has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.