Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of GILD opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.